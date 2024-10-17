Does Israel have a new plan for Gaza?

The IDF denies it is implementing any such plan, which would probably amount to starving out the population and be in breach of international law. It insists its operation is aimed at preventing Hamas from regrouping. Israel’s defence minister, Yoav Gallant, and the IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, have tried to assure their American counterparts of that. But further down the chain of command, the Israeli denial is less emphatic. “The operation in Jabalia is very clearly aimed at getting the civilians to leave north Gaza," says one officer involved in the fighting. “But it hasn’t worked because the Palestinians just refused to leave." Another officer says, “some of the senior commanders in Gaza have been trying to achieve this outcome, but they don’t even have sufficient forces to carry out such a major operation".