Does King Charles still call Meghan Markle by her loving nickname 'Tungsten'?
- King Charles III had nicknamed Meghan ‘Tungsten’, a name that reflected her toughness and resilience
The relationship between Price Harry- Meghan Markle and King Charles III might have soured, but there are instances that show that the King held much respect for his daughter-in-law.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl’s new book called The New Royals revealed that King Charles III had nicknamed Meghan ‘Tungsten’, a name that reflected her toughness and resilience. “Tungsten," which is a hard steel-gray metal of the third transition series that has the highest melting point of all metallic elements.
According to Nicholl, Markle displayed a great degree of resilience during her and Prince Harry’s 2018 appearance with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Royal Foundation Forum.
“It was, according to one aide, the moment William and Kate, who was heavily pregnant, realized they needed to up their game," Nicholl writes. “The Cambridges [now the Prince and Princess of Wales] had already signaled their intention to be more than ‘ornamental royals’ and had, along with Harry, made a huge success of their mental health campaign Heads Together."
She continues, “But Meghan was the breakout star of the foursome. She was polished, passionate and funny, using all her TV-honed skills to present her case. That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realized that Meghan was very impressive, very confident and very capable, according to a source."
A Page Six report cited, it is unclear whether King Charles still calls Markle “Tungsten" after she and Harry resigned from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.
Harry and Meghan wed in May 2018 and retired from their royal duties less than two years later. At the time, allegations surfaced that the former actress and their first child, Archie, encountered racial hostility and that she had considered committing suicide while pregnant with him. Later, they relocated to California and struck lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.
Meanwhile, the royal biographer pointed out the UK royal family is "hugely nervous" about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir.
Page Six has reported that Tom Bower, the author of 'Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors', has claimed that the planned book by the Duke of Sussex is a "time bomb."
In light of Queen Elizabeth II's passing last month, it has been previously claimed that Harry is frantically trying to revise the book. He wants to "take out or reduce" what he wrote about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.
