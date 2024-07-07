Does US President Joe Biden require cognitive test? Here’s what his doctor said

Concerns about President Joe Biden's age surfaced following his recent gaffes, bizarre claims, and on-stage confusions. Some have recommended that he step down from the 2024 presidential race, but he remains committed to running. There have been calls for Biden to undergo a cognitive test, but his physician, Kevin O'Connor, has not suggested it. According to a White House official, O'Connor never recommended such a test, as reported by The Washington Post.

According to the report, others who have worked closely with O'Connor expressed confidence that he would have recommended a cognitive test if there were any indication that it was necessary.

Speaking more about the doctor, Reamer L. Bushardt, the former dean of the GW School of Medicine & Health Sciences, who hired him in 2017 said, “I know he’s someone of integrity that wouldn’t be influenced or driven. And if you ask him a question, he’s going to tell you the truth,” as quoted by The Washington Post.

However, the report also noted three of O’Connor’s former colleagues from the White House medical unit, who spoke on anonymity to maintain confidentiality, suggested that Biden’s debate performances indicated a need for cognitive screening.

Moreover, the report also mentioned about Ira Monka who is the president of the American Osteopathic Association and had met O'Connor at the White House this year. While speaking to The Washington Post, he stated that Biden's performance should prompt an initial cognitive evaluation to assess whether further tests are needed.

“Some of the stumbling and missing of the words, whatever was going on, would be a sign to say, maybe this person needs, not maybe, this person should get testing just to rule out the fact that there could be some underlying changes,” Monka said as quoted The Washington Post.

Biden's halting performance at his debate with Donald Trump on June 27 raised serious concerns among some Democrats about his mental acuity and stamina at age 81.

Recently, the US President used a 22-minute ABC News interview to argue again that he simply had a bad night at the debate but was otherwise fine. Under persistent questioning from ABC interviewer George Stephanopoulos, Biden dismissed polls that showed him trailing Trump and said other polls have him in a better position.

When he was asked if he had undergone a specific cognitive test for a neurological exam, Biden said he had not had one and "no one said I had to." The rigors of the White House are sufficient, he said, as reported by Reuters.

A source told Reuters that Senator Mark Warner, a well-respected moderate Democrat, has invited Democratic senators to a meeting on Monday to discuss Biden's campaign. The Washington Post reported Warner was seeking to ask the group to press Biden to exit the race.

On this, Biden told reporters he had spoken to at least 20 lawmakers and that they were telling him to stay. Asked about Warner's call for him to go, Biden said: "Well, Mark Warner, to my understanding, is the only one considering that."