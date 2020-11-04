Photo: AFP (AFP)

Does the Asian-American vote count?

1 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2020, 10:27 PM IST

Asian-Americans are the fastest-growing section of voters in the US, a Pew Research centre analysis shows. From 2000 to 2020, Asian-American voters more than doubled, growing 139%. The Hispanic electorate grew at 121%, and black and white electorate at just 33% and 7%

