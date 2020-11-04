Subscribe
Home >News >World >Does the Asian-American vote count?
Does the Asian-American vote count?

1 min read . 10:27 PM IST Livemint

Asian-Americans are the fastest-growing section of voters in the US, a Pew Research centre analysis shows. From 2000 to 2020, Asian-American voters more than doubled, growing 139%. The Hispanic electorate grew at 121%, and black and white electorate at just 33% and 7%

