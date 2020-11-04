Does the Asian-American vote count?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Asian-Americans are the fastest-growing section of voters in the US, a Pew Research centre analysis shows. From 2000 to 2020, Asian-American voters more than doubled, growing 139%. The Hispanic electorate grew at 121%, and black and white electorate at just 33% and 7%
Asian-Americans are the fastest-growing section of voters in the US, a Pew Research centre analysis shows. From 2000 to 2020, Asian-American voters more than doubled, growing 139%. The Hispanic electorate grew at 121%, and black and white electorate at just 33% and 7%
Asian-Americans are the fastest-growing section of voters in the US, a Pew Research centre analysis shows. From 2000 to 2020, Asian-American voters more than doubled, growing 139%. The Hispanic electorate grew at 121%, and black and white electorate at just 33% and 7%
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now