Asian-Americans are the fastest-growing section of voters in the US, a Pew Research centre analysis shows. From 2000 to 2020, Asian-American voters more than doubled, growing 139%. The Hispanic electorate grew at 121%, and black and white electorate at just 33% and 7%

Asian-Americans are the fastest-growing section of voters in the US, a Pew Research centre analysis shows. From 2000 to 2020, Asian-American voters more than doubled, growing 139%. The Hispanic electorate grew at 121%, and black and white electorate at just 33% and 7%

Asian-Americans are the fastest-growing section of voters in the US, a Pew Research centre analysis shows. From 2000 to 2020, Asian-American voters more than doubled, growing 139%. The Hispanic electorate grew at 121%, and black and white electorate at just 33% and 7%

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

View Full Image Does the Asian-American vote count Click on the image to enlarge