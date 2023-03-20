Does this confirm that Prince Harry-Meghan Markle will skip King Charles’ Coronation? Leaked plans spark further rumours1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 10:43 AM IST
There have been reports of intense discussions taking place to decide whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be present at King Charles' Coronation.
Plans for the Coronation of King Charles III have been leaked, and it appears that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will not be part of the procession after the King's crowning at Westminster Abbey, according to The Times of London.
