Plans for the Coronation of King Charles III have been leaked, and it appears that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will not be part of the procession after the King's crowning at Westminster Abbey, according to The Times of London.

This news comes after reports that the couple has been invited to the ceremony, which is set to take place on May 6 in London. The plans reveal that only "working Royal" will be involved in the event, including the King's sister, the Princess Royal, and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, as well as the newly titled Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and a few other adult Royal cousins.

However, one notable inclusion in the procession is the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Louis, who stole the show at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

On the other hand, Harry and Meghan's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have not yet received an invitation to the Coronation, according to the Times.

The Duke of York has also been excluded from the Royal procession, along with his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The event is estimated to be about a third of the size of HM The Queen's in 1953, and the plans suggest that there is no place for the Duke or his daughters, as they are not "working Royal".

There have been reports of "tense" negotiations to determine whether Harry and Meghan will attend the Coronation, with the Palace organising two schedules in preparation for any eventuality. A source told OK! Magazine that the Palace was doing everything in its power to not let that happen and is trying to wrap up negotiations quickly to avoid chaos.

In early March, the Sussexes confirmed that they had received an invitation via their representative, but they have not yet disclosed whether they will attend. An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend or not won’t be disclosed yet, said their spokesperson. It remains to be seen whether the couple will be present at the Coronation of King Charles III.