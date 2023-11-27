'Doesn't matter whether you're Elon Musk or…,' UK PM Rishi Sunak condemns antisemitism remark
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemns Elon Musk's antisemitism remark, stating that it is wrong in all forms, regardless of who says it.
Condemning the antisemitism remark made by billionaire Elon Musk, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, "It doesn't matter whether you're Elon Musk or you're someone on the street who's shouting abuse at someone who happens to be walking past you, that's wrong in all its forms".