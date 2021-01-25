OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Dog days return to the White House as Bidens' dogs Major, Champ arrive
Champ joined the Biden family during the presidential transition in December 2008, weeks after Biden became vice president-elect (AFP)
Champ joined the Biden family during the presidential transition in December 2008, weeks after Biden became vice president-elect (AFP)

Dog days return to the White House as Bidens' dogs Major, Champ arrive

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 10:12 PM IST Reena Bhardwaj , ANI

  • Champ joined the Biden family during the presidential transition in December 2008, weeks after Joe Biden became vice president-elect

WASHINGTON : Champ and Major, the pair of German Shepherds of President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived at the White House finally on Sunday (local time) to join the first family.

In a statement, the First Lady's office said that Champ is "enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loved running around on the South Lawn."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The TikTok app logo

India to impose permanent ban on TikTok, 58 other Chinese apps

1 min read . 10:00 PM IST
US President Joe Biden on January 25 overturned his predecessor Donald Trump's ban on transgender personnel from serving in the US military

Joe Biden ends transgender troop ban in boost for military equality in US

1 min read . 09:58 PM IST
These bridges will be built over railway lines, rivers, highways, roads and other structures, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said in a statement.

Bullet train project: Consortium of L&T, Japanese firm bags 1,390 crore contact for steel bridges

2 min read . 09:53 PM IST
Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block, and South Block illuminated ahead of Republic Day celebrations

How India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day: A sneak peek

3 min read . 09:53 PM IST

Champ joined the Biden family during the presidential transition in December 2008, weeks after Biden became vice president-elect.

Major joined the Biden clan almost eight years later. The Bidens fostered Major from the Delaware Humane Association and made his adoption official in November 2018.

Former President Donald Trump was the first president in modern times to have spent four years in the White House without procuring a pet. He was also the first occupant of the White House not to have a dog in 120 years.

The Biden pooches will join the elite ranks of Socks Clinton, Barney Bush, Macaroni Kennedy and Rebecca Raccoon Coolidge, all pets that former Presidents welcomed into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. (ANI)

F

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout