Dog days return to the White House as Bidens' dogs Major, Champ arrive

Dog days return to the White House as Bidens' dogs Major, Champ arrive1 min read . 10:12 PM IST
- Champ joined the Biden family during the presidential transition in December 2008, weeks after Joe Biden became vice president-elect
WASHINGTON : Champ and Major, the pair of German Shepherds of President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived at the White House finally on Sunday (local time) to join the first family.
In a statement, the First Lady's office said that Champ is "enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loved running around on the South Lawn."
Champ joined the Biden family during the presidential transition in December 2008, weeks after Biden became vice president-elect.
Major joined the Biden clan almost eight years later. The Bidens fostered Major from the Delaware Humane Association and made his adoption official in November 2018.
Former President Donald Trump was the first president in modern times to have spent four years in the White House without procuring a pet. He was also the first occupant of the White House not to have a dog in 120 years.
The Biden pooches will join the elite ranks of Socks Clinton, Barney Bush, Macaroni Kennedy and Rebecca Raccoon Coolidge, all pets that former Presidents welcomed into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. (ANI)
