Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, served with federal charges by DOJ for tax evasion
Hunter Biden, 53, was hit with three felony and six misdemeanor tax offenses, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court, Central District of California.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday filed new criminal charges against US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, accusing him of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes while spending millions of dollars on a lavish lifestyle.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message