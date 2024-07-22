Dollar eases as Biden ends reelection bid; yuan steady after rate cut

GLOBAL-FOREX/:FOREX-Dollar eases as Biden ends reelection bid; yuan steady after rate cut

Reuters
Updated22 Jul 2024, 06:15 AM IST
Dollar eases as Biden ends reelection bid; yuan steady after rate cut
Dollar eases as Biden ends reelection bid; yuan steady after rate cut

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, - The dollar eased on Monday in the initial reaction to U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection campaign, clearing the way for another Democrat to challenge Donald Trump.

China's yuan was largely unfazed by the central bank's decision to cut a key interest rate.

The U.S. currency slipped 0.08% to 157.38 yen early in the Asian day, while the euro gained 0.11% to $1.0895.

Biden announced he was exiting the race on Sunday, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic candidate in the November election.

Former President Trump, the Republican nominee, sits well ahead in betting markets following Biden's disatrous debate performance last month and a surge in questions about his mental competence.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso warned it was too early to read too much in the dollar's reaction.

"The bottom line is what the polls show this week," Capurso said, explaining that a decline in odds for a Trump win should see the dollar weaken, and vice versa.

"Harris might be a stronger candidate, but is it enough to turn the polls?"

The British pound gained 0.15% to $1.2931.

The Australian dollar added 0.08% to $0.6691.

Meanwhile, the dollar was steady at 7.2881 yuan in offshore trading after the People's Bank of China cut the seven-day reverse repo rate to 1.7% from 1.8%, saying the move would improve open market operations and support the real economy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 06:15 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldDollar eases as Biden ends reelection bid; yuan steady after rate cut

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,217.000.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      74,485.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue