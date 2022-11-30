Dollar heads for biggest monthly loss since 2010 ahead of Powell speech2 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 02:33 PM IST
European assets got a lift on Tuesday after inflation in Spain and a number of major German states cooled
The dollar eased from a one-week high on Wednesday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while optimism over a possible loosening in China's COVID restrictions set it on course for its biggest monthly loss in over 20 years.