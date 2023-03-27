Dollar steady as banking crisis fears keep investors jittery2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 07:26 AM IST
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was up 0.078 percent at 103.060, having gained 0.5 percent on Friday amid banking jitters, with shares of Deutsche Bank sliding nearly 9 percent.
The dollar was firm on Monday, while the yen hovered near its seven-week peak as investors assessed moves made by authorities and regulators to rein in worries over the global banking system.
