Dominican Republic Jet Set nightclub roof collapse: Death toll mounts to 184; rescue operation to end

At least 184 people have been killed and hundreds injured in the catastrophic roof collapse at Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Tuesday. As hopes of finding survivors from the debris fade, rescue efforts have shifted to recovery operations, AFP reported.

The celebration turned into chaos on Tuesday, with the singer Rubby Perez, who performed during the packed concert, also among those dead.

An official statement read, “All reasonable possibilities of finding more survivors had been finished; however, the focus of the operation will be to recover bodies.”

The head of the fire service, Jose Luis Frometa Herasme, said, “Today, we will complete the rescue effort.”

More than 300 rescue workers, assisted by sniffer dogs, spent two days combing through mounds of fallen bricks, tin sheets, and steel bars, supported by firefighters from Puerto Rico and Israel.

Survivor recounts the collapse felt ‘like tsunami or earthquake’ A survivor, Iris Pena, informed local television that she made for the door after "dirt started falling like dust" into her drink. Then a stone fell and cracked the table where she was sitting, adding, “the impact was so strong, as if it had been a tsunami or an earthquake.”

Family members of attendees express pain Antonio Hernandez, whose son was employed at the Jet Set nightclub, informed AFP his hopes of finding his son alive started fading as he watched numerous bodies, but no survivors, being retrieved. “I don't have the stomach to find out the worst yet,” he remarked.

Mercedes Lopez stated she was in a lot of pain as she waited to learn the fate of her son. "We haven't found him on the lists or in the hospitals," she lamented.

“I have been to many hospitals, and I have not found her,” Deysi Suriel said of her friend, 61-year-old Milca Curiel, a North Carolina resident who was on holiday in the Dominican Republic.

Kimberly Jones, whose godson, 45-year-old artist Osiris Blanc, and his friends were missing, said, "It was their favorite place. They went there almost every Monday." She added that her niece was also missing.

High-profile casualties Former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel, 51, who debuted for the New York Mets in 1999 and played until 2013 for over a dozen teams, was declared dead, authorities said. Other casualties included Nelsy Cruz, Governor of Montecristi province and sister of Major League Baseball player Nelson Cruz, Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera.

Condolences pour in US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed sorrow on Wednesday and said at least one US citizen was among the victims.

"Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones affected by this devastating event," he posted on X.

Pope Francis also sent condolences.

According to local media, there were between 500 and 1,000 people in the club, which had a capacity of 1,700.