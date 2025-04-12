Dominican Republic starts probe on Jet Set nightclub roof collapse that killed 221, report issued

The Dominican government released a report on Friday on the deadly roof collapse at a packed Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo earlier this week that left at least 221 people dead. The report did not clarify the causes of the tragedy, while a team of national and international experts is expected to continue investigating the structural failure.

Advertisement

Rescue operation at Jet Set nightclub Over 4,500 emergency workers were deployed to the scene, working for nearly 59 hours after the tragedy to search for survivors, recover bodies and assist families. A total of 189 people were rescued from the rubble, while 17 people still remain hospitalised, the national health service said.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) said the venue was at full capacity, though the exact number of attendees and the cause of the collapse remain under investigation. "This is the hardest task I've had in my 20 years of leading the COE," said Emergency Operations Center chief Juan Manuel Mendez on Thursday.

Also Read | Dominican Republic club roof collapse kills 184; rescue operation to end

As families continue to mourn their loved ones, the National Institute of Forensic Pathology is still working to identify the victims and return remains to relatives.

Advertisement

The collapse occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday at the Jet Set nightclub during a crowded concert by merengue singer Rubby Perez, who was among those killed. Former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel, 51, who debuted for the New York Mets in 1999 and played until 2013 for over a dozen teams, was also declared dead, authorities said. Other casualties included Nelsy Cruz, Governor of Montecristi province and sister of Major League Baseball player Nelson Cruz, Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera.

Read More

Also Read | Watch terrifying visuals of club roof collapse in Dominican Republic; 79 killed

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed sorrow on Wednesday and said at least one US citizen was among the victims. "Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones affected by this devastating event," he posted on X. Advertisement

Pope Francis had also sent condolences.

Local media and ticketing sites indicate the club could accommodate between 700 and 1,000 people.

A three day of mourning was announced in the light of catastrophic incident. President Luis Abinader is scheduled to take part in a memorial mass at the Polideportivo De Haina sports center this Sunday, the last day of the national mourning period.