Dominion to depose Rupert Murdoch in defamation case against Fox News
- The voting-machine company is seeking $1.6 billion in damages in a trial expected to start in April
Dominion Voting Systems is scheduled to depose Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch on Thursday ahead of an expected April trial over allegations that Fox News amplified false claims that the voting-machine company manipulated the 2020 presidential election results against Donald Trump.