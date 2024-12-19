France's trial of a man who drugged his now ex-wife so he and dozens of strangers could rape her while unconscious ended on Thursday with all 51 defendants being convicted.

Dominique Pelicot, 72, who admitted sedating his then wife with sleeping pills from 2011 to 2020 so that men he recruited online could rape her in her own bed, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated rape.

The other accused aged 27 to 74 have hailed from all walks of life, and included an unemployed man, a truck driver, a journalist, a firefighter, an engineer and an electrician.

Their apparent ordinariness led to them being dubbed "Monsieur-Tout-Le-Monde" in French media (Mr Everybody). They were sentenced to terms of between three and 15 years.

All were charged with the aggravated rape or attempted aggravated rape of Giselle Pelicot, except for Jean-Pierre M. who was charged with repeatedly abusing his own wife after drugging her with Dominique Pelicot's help.

Six accused walk free Under the terms of the sentencing, six accused were allowed to walk free from the court. Only the sentence given to Dominique Pelicot was fully in line with what prosecutors demanded.

The jail terms of the other defendants were in all cases less than what prosecutors had demanded and, in some cases, even half. Two of the defendants had their jail terms suspended.

Here's a list of all the defendants and their prison terms - Dominique Pelicot, 72, retired, 20 year sentence

- Jean-Pierre M., 63, retired, 12 years

- Joseph C., 69, retired, three years

- Didier S., 68, retired, five years

- Patrick A., 60, unspecified profession, six years

- Jacques C., 73, retired, five years, three of which were suspended

- Hugues M., 39, former tiler, five years, two of which were suspended

- Andy R., 37, unemployed, six years

- Jean-Marc L., 74, retired, six years

- Saifeddine G., 37, truck driver, three years

- Simone M., 43, construction worker, nine years

- Philippe L., 62, gardener, five years, two of which are suspended

- Paul G., 31, worker, eight years

- Ludovick B., 39, storekeeper, seven years

- Mathieu D., 53, former baker, seven years

- Quentin H., 34, prison guard, seven years

- Patrice N., 55, electrician, eight years

- Husamettin D., 43, nine years

- Cyrille D., 54, nine years

- Nizar H., 41, unemployed, 10 years

- Redouan E., 55, independent nurse, eight years

- Boris M., 37, operations agent in a transport company, eight years

- Cyril B., 47, truck driver, nine years

- Thierry Pa., 54, ex-mason, eight years

- Omar D., 36, maintenance agent, eight years

- Jean T., 52, roofer, eight years

- Mahdi D., 36, employee in a transport company, eight years

- Ahmed T., 54, eight years

- Redouane A., 40, earned a living from odd jobs, nine years

- Lionel R., 44, employee of a large store, eight years

- Florian R., 32, delivery driver, seven years

- Gregory S., 31, construction worker, eight years

- Abdelali D., 47, cook, eight years

- Adrien L., 34, site manager, six years

- Cyprien C., 44, unemployed, six years

- Karim S., 40, IT technician in a bank, 10 years

- Jean-Luc L., 46, worker, 10 years

- Christian L., 56, firefighter, nine years

- Thierry Po., 61, refrigeration engineer, for aggravated rape, nine years

- Nicolas F., 43, independent journalist, eight years

- Cendric V., 44, manager in a restaurant, nine years

- Joan K., 27, 10 years

- Vincent C., 43, employee, 10 years

- Fabien S., 39, worker in integration projects, 11 years

- Hassan O., 30, under arrest warrant and tried in absentia, 12 years

- Charly A., 30, temporary worker, 13 years

- Cedric G., 51, IT technician, 12 years

- Jerome V., 46, employee in a grocery store, 13 years

- Dominique D., 45, truck driver, 13 years

- Mohamed R., 70, retired, eight years