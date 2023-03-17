Domino's paid more than 3 lakh as 'pizza expenses' for former CEO Ritch Allison1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 06:40 PM IST
- Pizza expenses were just one of the many attractive compensations which included private jet, cost of living expenses etc.
Former Dominos Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritch Allison was not lying when he called his position a "privilege of a lifetime" before stepping down in 2022. The food chain's most recent regulatory filing informed that he was compensated around $4,000 (more than 3 lakh rupees) for personal pizza expenses. The regulatory filing was related to executive compensation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×