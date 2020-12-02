Hours after Britain gave a green signal to Pfizer-BioNTech developed Covid-19 vaccine for emergency authorisation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson cautioned Britons not to “fall into the naive belief that the struggle is over."

“It’s not," Johnson said about the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson also pointed out that the UK government from today was relaxing the ongoing restrictions in the wake of surging cases. "Today, in England, we have ended national restrictions, opening up significant parts of the economy."

On Wednesday, Britain became the first country in the West to authorize the use of a COVID-19 vaccine from US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

Johnson touted the green light from Britain's medicine authority as a global win and a ray of hope amid the pandemic, though he recognised the logistical challenges of vaccinating an entire country of 67 million.

However, the prime minister highlighted that there would be immense logistical challenges ahead when the vaccine finally begins to get administered. "The vials are going to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, each person needs two injections, three weeks apart. So it will inevitably take some months before almost vulnerable are protected," He added.

Britain's move raised hopes that the tide could soon turn against a virus that has killed nearly 1.5 million people globally, hammered the world economy and upended normal life for billions since it emerged in Wuhan, China, a year ago.

Britain's MHRA approved the vaccine in record time by doing a "rolling" concurrent analysis of data and the manufacturing process while Pfizer raced to conclude trials.

"No corners have been cut," MHRA chief June Raine said in a televised briefing from Downing Street, adding that the first data on the vaccine had been received in June and undergone a rigorous analysis to international standards. "Safety is our watchword."

The emergency use approval does not come with any associated volume cap or threshold, Pfizer UK's country manager said.

Britain said it would start vaccinating those most at risk of dying early next week after it gets 800,000 doses from Pfizer's manufacturing centre in Belgium, and UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said tests on that first batch had been completed.

"I strongly urge people to take up the vaccine but it is no part of our culture or our ambition in this country to make vaccines mandatory," Johnson said.

The speed of the rollout depends on how fast Pfizer can manufacture and deliver the vaccine - and the extreme temperature of -70C (-94F) at which the vaccine must be stored. It can be kept for five days in a regular fridge.

Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine - enough for just under a third of the population as two shots are needed per person to gain immunity.

With agency inputs

