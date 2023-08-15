Donald Trump 2020 Election Case: Georgia jury charges ex-US President with illegal attempt to overturn 2020 loss1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Donald Trump and allies indicted in Georgia for scheming to overturn 2020 election loss.
Donald Trump and several allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday, accused of scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. It's the fourth criminal case to be brought against the former president and the second to allege that he tried to subvert the results of the vote, according to a report published by The Associated Press.
