Donald Trump 2020 election conspiracy case: Prosecutors push for trial in January 20241 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:39 AM IST
U.S. prosecutors want to start Donald Trump's trial by January 2024, just before the 2024 Republican primary.
U.S. prosecutors have urged a federal judge to initiate former President Donald Trump's trial by January 2, 2024, over alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden. That date places the trial just two weeks ahead of the 2024 Republican presidential primary, where Trump is the front-runner.