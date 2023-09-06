Donald Trump 2024 US poll bid proposes ‘harsher’ tax, trade policies with India2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Donald Trump and his advisers are mapping out an economic agenda with harsher trade policies and deeper tax cuts if he returns to the White House, stirring anxiety within the US business community of potential retaliatory measures.
Republican candidate Donald Trump's economic agenda for if and when he returns to power to govern the United States after the 2024 US presidential Polls, includes levying harsher trade and tax policies on countries like India and Brazil, if the latter was found imposing higher tariffs on American Goods.