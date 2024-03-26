Donald Trump gets lifeline in $454 million fraud case, 'hush money' trial set for April 15 as court slashes bond amount
A New York state appeals court slashed a potentially crippling $454 million bond payment due on Monday to $175 million and gave the former president 10 extra days to pay.
Donald Trump's legal battles pinballed from victory to defeat Monday as he was offered a lifeline in his struggle to stave off a half billion dollar fraud judgement while a New York judge rejected efforts to delay a separate criminal trial.
