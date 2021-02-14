The United States Senate on Saturday acquitted former President Donald Trump on the charges of inciting the 6 January horrific attack at the Capitol.

Welcoming his acquittal in the US Senate, Trump released a statement saying his political movement "has only just begun."

The former US president also denounced his second impeachment trial as "yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country."

"No president has ever gone through anything like it," he said.

Trump issues statement just moments after Senate vote

I want to first thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth.

My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country.

Our cherished Constitutional Republic was founded on the imperial rule of law, the indispensable safeguard for our liberties, our rights and our freedoms.

It is a sad commentary on the times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree.

I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate.

This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago.

I also want to convey my gratitude to the millions of decent, hardworking, law-abiding, God-and-Country loving citizens who have bravely supported these important principles in these very difficult and challenging times.

Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!

We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future.

Together there is nothing we cannot accomplish.

We remain one People, one family, and one glorious nation under God, and it's our responsibility to preserve this magnificent inheritance for our children and for generations of Americans to come.

May God bless all of you, and may God forever bless the United States of America.

Trump's impeachment trial

Following four days of the impeachment trial, the 100-member Senate voted to impeach Trump by 57-43 votes, 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority needed for conviction.

A two-thirds majority was needed in the 100-member Senate to convict Trump of the charge of inciting the 6 January attack on the US Capitol by his supporters but only 57 senators voted "guilty."

Trump faced the charge of incitement of insurrection over the deadly 6 January assault of the US Capitol by his supporters.

Even as seven Republican Senators -- Bill Cassidy, Richard Burr, Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Ben Sasse and Pat Toomey -- voted in favour of impeaching Trump, the Democrats, who have 50 members in the Senate, failed to get the necessary two-thirds or 67 votes to impeach the former president.

Trump is the first-ever president to have been impeached twice and the first president to have faced impeachment after leaving office.

