Home >News >World >Donald Trump again hits the golf course, a day after his defeat
US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump again hits the golf course, a day after his defeat

1 min read . 11:05 PM IST AFP

  • Trump was also golfing at his course in Sterling, Virginia on Saturday when US networks declared that Biden had won US Presidential elections 2020

Donald Trump returned Sunday to his golf course in a Washington suburb, a day after news media announced his defeat in the presidential election at the hands of Democrat Joe Biden.

For his part, the former vice president attended Mass along with family members at a Catholic church near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, as he regularly does.

Trump was also golfing at his course in Sterling, Virginia on Saturday when US networks declared that Biden had definitively amassed the electoral votes needed to be sworn in as president on January 20.

The president has yet to concede or congratulate Biden; rather, he again on Sunday posted messages on Twitter to suggest, with no evidence, that the election had been "stolen."

As his motorcade headed to Sterling, protesters along some streets held signs hostile to him.

Upon his arrival, reporters saw two people greeting him with "Trump 2020" signs while two others carried signs reading "Orange Crushed" and "Trumpty Dumpty Had a Great Fall."

News of Biden's victory brought thousands of joyous supporters to the streets of American cities on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

