An updated indictment, unsealed on Thursday, brings forth new charges against Donald Trump in the classified documents case.

As reported by AP, the charges accuse him of instructing a staff member to delete camera footage at his Florida property, with the alleged intention of obstructing the federal investigation into his possession of the records.

AP further noted that the newly unsealed indictment not only adds new counts of obstruction but also includes charges of willful retention of national defence information. These additional charges increase Donald Trump's legal risks and potential consequences, coinciding with the possibility of facing another indictment in Washington related to his actions to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The recent inclusion of additional counts in the indictment highlights the extensive nature of the yearlong investigation focused on Donald Trump. This investigation, which resulted in charges being brought last month, initially involved a 38-count indictment against both Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta.

The surveillance footage at the Mar-a-Lago complex has been a significant aspect of the investigation. Prosecutors assert that the footage captured Walt Nauta moving boxes of documents to and from a storage room, and notably, this activity occurred just one day before a visit by officials from the FBI and the Justice Department.

AP noted that a Trump spokesperson dismissed the new charges as “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt" by the Biden administration “to harass President Trump and those around him" and to influence the 2024 presidential race.

The revised charges in the indictment focus on surveillance footage at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. According to the allegations, Trump is accused of requesting the deletion of the footage following a visit by FBI and Justice Department investigators in June 2022.

During this visit, the investigators were collecting classified documents that Trump had taken with him after departing the White House a year prior. Law enforcement officials observed the surveillance cameras during their visit, leading them to issue a subpoena for the footage as part of their investigation.

The indictment quotes a Mar-a-Lago property manager, Carlos De Oliveira, telling a colleague that the “boss" wanted a server hosting the footage to be deleted. It says De Oliveira went to the IT office last June, took an employee to a small room known as the “audio closet" and asked the person how many days the server retained footage.

When the employee said he didn't believe he was able to delete footage, De Oliveira insisted the “boss" wanted it done, asking, “What are we going to do?"

De Oliveira was added to the indictment, charged with obstruction and false statements related to an interview he gave the FBI earlier this year.

The superseding indictment charges Trump with an additional count of willfully retaining national defense information, relating to a July 2021 interview at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club in which the former president discussed U.S. military plans to attack another country. The interview was for a memoir being written by his one-time chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who in his subsequent book named the country Iran.

As per the indictment, Donald Trump returned the document, labelled as top secret and restricted from being shown to foreign nationals, to the federal government on January 17, 2022.

The recent development in the prosecution's strategy is noteworthy as they are now charging Trump not just for failing to return the document when requested but also for retaining a highly sensitive document that, according to the prosecution, he knew was classified after leaving office. Both Donald Trump and Walt Nauta have entered pleas of not guilty in response to the charges brought against them, AP further noted.