Donald Trump allegedly asked staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case: Report3 min read 28 Jul 2023, 07:20 AM IST
Former President Donald Trump faces new charges in the classified documents case, including obstruction and willful retention of national defence information. The charges allege that Trump instructed a staff member to delete camera footage at his Florida property to obstruct the federal probe.
An updated indictment, unsealed on Thursday, brings forth new charges against Donald Trump in the classified documents case.
