Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu will meet tomorrow in Gaza. What’s on agenda?

US President Trump will meet Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu amid escalating conflict in Gaza. Discussions will cover various topics, including tariffs, hostages, and regional threats.

Published6 Apr 2025, 08:13 AM IST
(FILES) US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2025. Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House on April 7, 2025, according to a senior US official. The two countries are dealing with a set of extremely thorny issues, including President Donald Trump's shock imposition of 17 percent tariffs on Israeli imports, an elusive search for a ceasefire in Gaza, and mounting concern over Iran's nuclear program. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
(FILES) US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2025. Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House on April 7, 2025, according to a senior US official. The two countries are dealing with a set of extremely thorny issues, including President Donald Trump’s shock imposition of 17 percent tariffs on Israeli imports, an elusive search for a ceasefire in Gaza, and mounting concern over Iran’s nuclear program. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, marking their second White House meeting since Trump returned to office, as reported by AP.

The visit, confirmed by both the White House and Netanyahu's office on Saturday, comes as Israel moves troops into a new security corridor across Gaza to apply pressure on the Hamas militant group. Netanyahu's defense minister announced plans for Israel to seize extensive areas of Gaza and incorporate them into its designated security zones.

Last month, Israel shattered the ceasefire with a surprise bombardment in Gaza after trying to pressure Hamas to accept proposed new terms for the ceasefire, a move supported by the White House. Hundreds of Palestinians have since been killed.

Israel has pledged to escalate the war in Gaza until Hamas returns the remaining hostages seized in the October 7, 2023, attack that sparked the war, disarms and leaves the territory. Israel has also halted all supplies of food, fuel and humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Netanyahu's office announced on social media that he and Trump are set to discuss several topics, including “the tariff issue, efforts to secure the release of hostages, Israel-Turkey relations, the Iranian threat, and the fight against the International Criminal Court.” Israel currently faces a 17% tariff.

Netanyahu is wanted by the court for alleged crimes against humanity in Gaza, though the US is not a member of the court.

In February, Netanyahu was the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House during Trump's second term. Their discussion centered on Israel's conflict with Hamas and the subsequent steps following the establishment of a ceasefire agreement.

At a joint news conference afterward, Trump made the surprise proposal that displaced Palestinians in Gaza be permanently resettled outside the territory and that the United States take “ownership” in redeveloping the area into “the Riviera of the Middle East.” Palestinians objected to leaving their homeland, and Arab nations and rights groups sharply criticized the idea.

That February meeting gave Netanyahu a chance to remind the world of the Trump administration's support for Israel, defend the conduct of the war and distract from political pressures back home.

In a statement Saturday, relatives of hostages held in Gaza pleaded with Trump to “please use all your power to pressure Netanyahu to end this war and bring our hostages back now.”

“We are addressing President Trump: Netanyahu is lying when he says that military pressure will bring back the abductees. The only way to quickly return all the abductees is to end the war and return them all in one fell swoop,” Ifat Calderon, aunt of hostage Ofer Calderon, said in Tel Aviv, Israel, as reported by AP.

Police arrested two of Netanyahu's close associates this week on charges of accepting money from Qatar to promote a favorable image of the Gulf Arab nation in Israel. Qatar, which plays a key role as a mediator for Hamas in negotiations with Israel, denies any support for the militant group. Netanyahu has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Additionally, the prime minister is facing a prolonged corruption trial and frequently claims that a "deep state" is conspiring against him.

(With input from AP)

First Published:6 Apr 2025, 08:13 AM IST
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
