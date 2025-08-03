Donald Trump and Mark Carney headed for talks soon as US' 35% tariff shocks Canada

Canada’s federal minister overseeing US-Canada trade relations, Dominic LeBlanc, said Sunday that he sees a pathway to reducing newly imposed American tariffs.

LeBlanc expressed optimism that a deal could be reached to reverse or lower the 35% US tariff on Canadian goods not covered under the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), speaking on CBS News.

“I believe there is an option of striking a deal that will bring down tariffs,” LeBlanc stated, just days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order sharply increasing tariffs, citing fentanyl trafficking and national security concerns.

The Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, has voiced disappointment over the move but remains engaged in dialogue, with LeBlanc suggesting high-level talks between Carney and Trump could occur “over the next number of days.”

The trade tension marks the latest development in a growing economic dispute between the two countries, with potential ripple effects on key sectors including lumber, autos, and manufacturing.

Potential dialogue amid rising tariffs Despite the tensions, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hinted at the possibility of flexibility, saying Trump might reconsider the hike if Carney eases Canada's retaliatory stance.

Canada’s response and exemptions Canada previously responded to US trade moves with two rounds of counter-tariffs earlier this year. The first, under outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, targeted about C$30 billion in US exports, including food, apparel, and motorcycles. The second round matched US tariffs on steel, aluminum, and foreign automobiles.

However, in mid-April, the Carney government introduced exemptions for certain business inputs critical to health care, public safety, and industrial production. Automakers like General Motors and Honda, which operate Canadian manufacturing plants, were also granted relief from import duties.

Economic impact The new US tariffs are expected to hit key Canadian exports, including lumber, steel, aluminum, and vehicles. While retaliatory duties have been put in place, Canada continues to allow the majority of US goods to enter tariff-free.

