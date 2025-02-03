US President Donald Trump shared on Truth Social that he had a productive conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, during which they agreed to pause the tariffs for one month to allow time for high-level negotiations.

Trump announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, along with Mexican officials, will lead the talks.

"... agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico," Trump wrote.

Key agreement on border security Trump revealed that during their phone call, President Sheinbaum agreed to deploy 10,000 Mexican soldiers to the US-Mexico border. These troops will be specifically tasked with halting the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants into the United States, signaling a significant step in enhancing border security.

Mexico President on talks over border security and trade In a statement on X, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum outlined the results of her recent conversation with US President Trump, highlighting a series of agreements focused on addressing border security and trade issues.

Sheinbaum announced that Mexico will immediately reinforce its northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard. "Mexico will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl," Sheinbaum wrote, emphasising the importance of tackling the illegal drug trade.

Focus on preventing weapons trafficking Also, President Sheinbaum stated that the United States has committed to working with Mexico to curb the trafficking of high-powered weapons into the country. "The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico," she said, underscoring the need for cooperative efforts in tackling both drug and weapon smuggling.

Security and trade negotiations to begin On the diplomatic front, Sheinbaum confirmed that both nations would begin working together on two key issues: security and trade. "Our teams will begin working today on two fronts: security and trade," Sheinbaum said.

