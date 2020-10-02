Donald Trump and the coronavirus: In his own words

- Jan. 22 to CNBC: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine." - Jan. 24 tweet: "China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!" - Feb. 23 to reporters: "We're very much involved. We're very — very cognizant of everything going on. We have it very much under control in this country."