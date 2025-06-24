Donald Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Iran, declares end to ‘12 day war’

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce a dramatic breakthrough in the ongoing Middle East crisis, claiming that a "Complete and Total CEASEFIRE" had been agreed upon between Israel and Iran.

According to Trump, the ceasefire will begin in approximately six hours, once both countries conclude their ongoing military operations. “It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran,” he wrote, “that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE... for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!”

Sequential ceasefire plan unveiled Trump outlined a phased ceasefire mechanism. Iran will begin the ceasefire, followed by Israel 12 hours later, culminating in a formal end to hostilities after 24 hours.

“Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World,” Trump declared.

A war averted, Trump claims President praised the two nations for halting a conflict that he suggested could have engulfed the entire Middle East. “This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!” he said.

Trump also lauded the leaders of both countries for their decision to end hostilities: “I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR.’”

A global message of peace Ending his post on a note of unity, Trump invoked divine blessings for all parties involved. “God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!” he wrote.