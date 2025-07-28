Trump announces ‘food centres’ in Gaza amid worsening hunger crisis, says ‘you can’t fake starvation’

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (July 28) the United States will establish “food centres” across Gaza to tackle the worsening hunger crisis in the war-torn Palestinian territory. Speaking during his visit to Scotland, where he met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump stressed the urgency of delivering aid directly to civilians.

“We’re going to set up food centres where the people can walk in – and no boundaries. We’re not going to have fences,” Trump told reporters at the Trump Turnberry golf resort.

‘You can’t fake starvation’ Trump, visibly moved by images from Gaza, described the humanitarian situation as dire, particularly for children.

“I mean, some of those kids – that’s real starvation stuff,” he said. “You can’t fake that. They have to get food and safety right now.”

Trump also called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do more to facilitate aid and end the conflict.

“Israel has a lot of responsibility... I think Israel can do a lot,” he said. “You have to end it,” he added, referring directly to the ongoing war.

UK’s Starmer calls situation ‘absolute catastrophe’ British Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed Trump’s sentiments, calling the Gaza crisis a humanitarian catastrophe and criticising the limitations on aid deliveries.

“It’s a humanitarian crisis, right? It’s an absolute catastrophe,” Starmer said. “I think people in Britain are revolted at seeing what they’re seeing on their screen.”

Downing Street has reportedly urged the US to pressure Israel to allow greater humanitarian access, amid what it called “unspeakable suffering and starvation.”

Global pressure mounts on Israel Britain, France, and Germany have all criticised Israel for restricting essential aid into Gaza. Though a daily pause in military activity between 10am and 8pm has been announced to facilitate aid deliveries, relief agencies say the response still falls short.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said only 60 trucks of aid were able to enter Gaza recently—well below the 100-truck daily target.

“Sixty is definitely not enough,” said Samer AbdelJaber, WFP’s Regional Director. “Almost 470,000 people are facing famine-like conditions. We need something continuous and scalable.”

Trump: ‘Number one priority is getting people fed’ Trump insisted that the immediate focus must be on getting food to civilians in need, noting that the US is increasing both financial and material aid.