Donald Trump announces new lawyers to lead his impeachment defense team

Donald Trump on Sunday named two new lawyers to lead the defense in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial, one day after it was revealed that the former US President had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys.

A former county prosecutor and a criminal defense lawyer with a background in civil rights work will lead Trump's impeachment defense team.

The two representing Trump, lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor, will head the defense effort in the trial set to begin on 9 February, the former US President's office said in a statement.

Schoen had already been helping Trump and advisers prepare for the proceedings, according to the former president's office.

Both attorneys issued statements through Trump's office saying that they were honoured to take the job.

"The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always," said Castor, who served as district attorney for Montgomery County, outside of Philadelphia, from 2000 to 2008.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barberi, two South Carolina lawyers, are no longer on Trump's team, a source familiar with the situation told news agency Reuters on Saturday. The source described their departure as a "mutual decision."

Trump, the first president in American history to be impeached twice, is set to stand trial in the Senate on a charge that he incited his supporters to storm the US Capitol on 6 January, a rampage that left five people dead, as lawmakers met to certify Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Trump is due to file a response to the impeachment charges on Tuesday.

Forty-five Senate Republicans backed a failed effort last week to halt Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign Trump will not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the Capitol.

Schoen previously represented Trump's former adviser Roger Stone, who was convicted in November 2019 of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump pardoned Stone in December 2020, weeks before leaving the office on 20 January.

Castor is a former Pennsylvania district attorney known for his decision not to prosecute entertainer Bill Cosby in 2005 after a woman accused Cosby of sexual assault. In 2017, Castor sued Cosby's accuser in the case for defamation, claiming she destroyed his political career in retaliation.

Cosby, 83, is now serving a three-to-10-year sentence in a state prison near Philadelphia after being found guilty in a 2018 trial of drugging and raping a onetime friend at his home in 2004.

