Donald Trump announces Ukraine peace talks after call with Russian President Vladimir Putin

  • Trump stated that both he and Putin agreed on the need to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing that “millions of deaths” must be prevented. He claimed that had he been president, the war would not have started in the first place.

Livemint
Published12 Feb 2025, 10:56 PM IST
Donald Trump stated that both he and Vladimir Putin agreed on the need to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing that millions of deaths must be prevented. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he had a "lengthy and highly productive" phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, the two leaders discussed a range of topics, including the war in Ukraine, the Middle East, energy, artificial intelligence, and the global financial system.

Trump, Putin push for peace negotiations

“We want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine," Trump wrote, adding that Putin supported his campaign slogan of "COMMON SENSE."

 

Planned talks with Zelenskyy

As part of the effort to negotiate peace, Trump said he would be reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to inform him of the discussion. He also announced that a U.S. delegation, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador Steve Witkoff, would spearhead negotiations.

Praise for Putin and plans for bilateral visits

Trump praised Putin for engaging in discussions and revealed that both leaders agreed to visit each other’s nations in the future. He also expressed gratitude to the Russian president for facilitating the release of Marc Fogel, an American detained in Russia.

Trump ended his statement with optimism, saying, “I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon.”

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 10:56 PM IST
