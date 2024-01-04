Former president Donald Trump has urged the US Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that would bar him from the presidential ballot in Colorado. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In December 2023, the Colorado Supreme Court barred Trump from appearing on the Republican primary ballot in Colorado because of his role in the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Trump's lawyers have asked the conservative-dominated Supreme Court to agree to hear the case and "summarily reverse the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling."

The lawyers added, "If allowed to stand, will mark the first time in the history of the United States that the judiciary has prevented voters from casting ballots for the leading major-party presidential candidate.

The filing appeared a day after Trump lodged an appeal against a ruling by the top election official that would keep him off the primary ballot in Maine.

Trump's attorneys urged the Maine Superior Court to toss out the ruling by Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, calling her a "biased decisionmaker" who "acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner."

The Colorado Supreme Court and Maine secretary of state both ruled that Trump is ineligible to appear on the primary ballot because of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.

Section Three of the 14th Amendment bars anyone from holding public office if they engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" after once pledging to support and defend the Constitution.

Courts in Minnesota and Michigan have also ruled that Trump should stay on the ballot in those states under the 14th Amendment.

Trump, 77, is scheduled to go on trial in Washington in March for conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by incumbent Joe Biden. He also faces racketeering charges in Georgia for allegedly conspiring to upend the election results.

Maine and Colorado hold their presidential nominating contests on March 5.

