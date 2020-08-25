Donald Trump appreciates India for releasing American pastor

US President Donald Trump has appreciated India for listening to his request to release an American pastor who was arrested in October on charges of carrying $40,000 of undeclared currency.

Tennessee pastor Bryan Nerren, who was released by India after intervention by Trump in May, attended a round table with the President in the Oval Office of the White House along with several other American citizens who were released from overseas abductions and detentions.

“India responded very well to my request. Appreciate that," Trump said as he appeared in a taped meeting with a group of US citizens who were abducted or detained overseas.

The taped roundtable was broadcast during the first night of the four-day Republican National Convention on Monday.

In his brief remarks, Nerren explained that he had been arrested by Indian officials while travelling in the country.

Nerren, from the International House of Prayer Ministries, was arrested in Bagdogra, West Bengal, in October and charged with violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act for travelling with $40,000 of undeclared currency. He was released on bail on 11 October.

On 31 December 2019, Indian Customs issued a show cause notice confiscating the $40,000 and imposing a penalty of Rs3 lakh (roughly $4,000). In January, Nerren surrendered the entire amount and paid the fine.

On 15 May 2020, after months of diplomatic efforts, Nerren was released and allowed to return home.

Those who appeared in the taped meeting with Trump included Michael White, a US Navy veteran who was arrested in July 2018 while visiting his girlfriend in Iran, and Sam Goodwin, a world traveller who entered northern Syria from Iraq on 25 May 2019 and was taken into custody for not having a visa.

Others who appeared on the video were Andrew Brunson a pastor, and Joshua and Tamara Holt. Brunson was accused of being part of a terrorist group, the Gulen movement, and was arrested on 7 October 2016 by Turkey, while the Holts were arrested in Venezuela shortly after their wedding and accused of stockpiling weapons.

Each of them briefly recounted their stories and thanked Trump for his efforts to secure their freedom.

Trump’s intervention to release Pastor Nerren came after Christian leaders from Tennessee and US lawmakers mounted a campaign for his release with both India and his administration.

In February, Rhonda J. Nerren wrote a letter to Trump seeking the release of her husband Pastor Nerren. The president is believed to have taken up the issue during his visit to India in February.

