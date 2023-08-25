Donald Trump's arrest: Former US President released from jail on $200,000 bond2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 06:34 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump arrested on election racketeering and conspiracy charges, calls it a ‘travesty of justice’.
Former US President Donald Trump was arrested on Thursday night on election racketeering and conspiracy charges. Trump was booked at the Fulton County Jail on state charges that he conspired to overturn the results of 2020 Presidential polls in Georgia. It was confirmed that Trump was fingerprinted and that a booking photo, also known as mugshot, was taken of the former US President at the jail. The 77-year-old Trump, who is accused of colluding with 18 other defendants to overturn the 2020 election result, spent less than 30 minutes inside Atlanta's Fulton County Jail before leaving in a motorcade for the airport.