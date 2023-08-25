Former US President Donald Trump was arrested on Thursday night on election racketeering and conspiracy charges. Trump was booked at the Fulton County Jail on state charges that he conspired to overturn the results of 2020 Presidential polls in Georgia. It was confirmed that Trump was fingerprinted and that a booking photo, also known as mugshot, was taken of the former US President at the jail. The 77-year-old Trump, who is accused of colluding with 18 other defendants to overturn the 2020 election result, spent less than 30 minutes inside Atlanta 's Fulton County Jail before leaving in a motorcade for the airport .

After the arrest, Trump told media it was a "very sad day for America" and accused his Democratic opponents of "election interference."

"What has taken place here is a travesty of justice," he said. "I did nothing wrong."

On Thursday night, Trump's private jet landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. After that, the former President of the United States headed to Fulton County jail to be booked and processed.

Trump's bail bondsman

According to a report by NBC News, Trump used a bail bondsman to post his $200,000 release bond. Charles Shaw of Foster Bail Bonds was paid $20,000 to post Trump’s bond.

Trump booking info posted on Jail's website

The Fulton County Jail's website posted about the details of Trump's arrest. The jail mentioned Trump as a six-foot-three-inch-tall White male weighing 215 pounds, with “Blond or Strawberry" hair and blue eyes.

Donald Trump's mugshot

The jail released first mugshot of Trump after his brief arrest. The photo is the first-ever mugshot of a former US president to be made public. Trump was booked earlier this year in three other criminal cases but did not have a mugshot taken.

Former US President Donald Trump is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, after a Grand Jury brought back indictments against him and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results in Atlanta, Georgia. (via REUTERS)

Bomb threat at court where Trump trial will be held

A bomb threat was made at the Atlanta courthouse where Trump would stand trial.

Trump is facing 13 charges in Georgia, including a racketeering charge and several fraud and false statement counts. The deadline for Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the case to turn themselves in is Friday.

What will happen next?

Trump is the first US president in history to face criminal charges.

His various trials, if they take place next year, may coincide with the Republican presidential primary season, which begins in January, and the campaign for the November 2024 White House election.

Special counsel Jack Smith has proposed a January 2024 start date for Trump's trial on charges of conspiring to overturn the last election with a lie-fueled campaign that culminated in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Trump's attorneys have countered with a suggested start date well after the election -- April 2026.

On Thursday, after one of the defendants asked for a speedy trial, she proposed that it begin for all 19 in October of this year, a move met with an immediate objection from Trump's lawyers.