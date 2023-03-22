As speculations are rife about whether Donald Trump will be arrested or not in the hush money case, British citizen journalist Eliot Higgins shared a couple of AI-Generated images that show the former US president being dragged by the US police.

One photo shows Trump being tripped and apprehended by the police officers chasing him. The other shows, he is trying to resist the arrest.

Higgins captions the photos as ‘Making pictures of Trump getting arrested while waiting for Trump's arrest.’

Making pictures of Trump getting arrested while waiting for Trump's arrest. pic.twitter.com/4D2QQfUpLZ — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) March 20, 2023

The photos have already created a buzz on the internet.

Fake AI-generated photos of Trump being arrested goes viral on American social media. pic.twitter.com/cf2mnPZ5yT — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 22, 2023

The possible indictment of former US President Donald Trump stems from his alleged involvement in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with him in 2006.

Trump's team, including his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, reportedly paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet during the 2016 presidential campaign. However, the payment was recorded as legal fees, which prosecutors claim amounts to falsifying business records and may violate campaign finance laws. While covering up a crime by falsifying records is a felony, past attempts to charge politicians for similar offenses have failed.

Trump has denied the affair took place, and others in his orbit have said Cohen acted on his own.

Meanwhile, a New York grand jury was expected on Wednesday to resume its closed-door investigation of whether Donald Trump made illegal payments to a porn star, which could yield the first-ever criminal charges against any U.S. president. The panel has been meeting regularly on Mondays and Wednesdays to consider evidence.

Will the case affect Trump’s 2024 run?

Legal experts have stated that there are no constitutional restrictions barring people from becoming president if they have been indicted. If former President Donald Trump were to be indicted, it could potentially aid him by compounding support from his loyal followers, who may see it as evidence of his "war with the swamp". The indictment could also boost his visibility and create an aura of martyrdom that he craves.