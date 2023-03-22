Donald Trump arrested? AI-generated photos of former US prez create buzz on Twitter2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:57 PM IST
The AI-generated photos show former US president Donald Trump trying to resist the arrest
As speculations are rife about whether Donald Trump will be arrested or not in the hush money case, British citizen journalist Eliot Higgins shared a couple of AI-Generated images that show the former US president being dragged by the US police.
