US President Donald Trump, wife Melania arrive in UK for second state visit

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived in the UK for a second state visit. Air Force One touched down at London’s Stansted Airport, where the couple was greeted by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, US Ambassador Warren Stephens, and The Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting. The Trumps are spending the night at the US ambassador’s London residence in Regent’s Park before heading to Windsor tomorrow.

Protests and security Heightened security measures are in place amid anticipated protests by the Stop Trump Coalition in Windsor and central London. Authorities have warned of large-scale demonstrations during the visit.

Windsor Castle events Tomorrow, the Trumps will join King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Catherine for a carriage procession through the Windsor estate, marking Trump’s first meeting with the monarch since his coronation. The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, members of the armed forces, and three military bands will provide ceremonial support.

The couple will also visit St George’s Chapel privately to lay a wreath on Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb. A flypast by the Red Arrows and UK and US F-35 jets is scheduled, followed by a Beating Retreat military ceremony. The evening will conclude with a grand state banquet in St George’s Hall, where both Trump and the King are expected to deliver speeches.

Chequers and bilateral talks On September 18, Trump and Melania will travel to Chequers, the UK Prime Minister’s official country residence, to meet Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Victoria. The visit will include a guard of honour from RAF Halton, bagpipers, a review of the Sir Winston Churchill archives, a bilateral meeting, and a business reception with Chancellor of the Exchequer. A press conference is expected to follow.

The Trumps will be formally farewelled by the Prime Minister and the Lord Chamberlain on behalf of King Charles. Notably, President Trump will not visit Parliament, as the House of Commons is in recess for party conference season.

Business and trade focus The state visit will include high-profile business participation. Sky News reported that corporate leaders expected to attend include Jensen Huang (Nvidia), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Larry Fink (BlackRock), and Stephen Schwarzman (Blackstone). Trade discussions are anticipated to focus on nuclear power collaboration, artificial intelligence, and technology sector partnerships.

