Donald Trump asked to pay another $83.3 million to E Jean Carroll in defamation case
The award includes $18.3 million in compensation for harm caused to Carroll's reputation and $65 million in punitive damages.
Former US President Donald Trump has been asked to pay an additional $83.3 million to E Jean Carroll. The verdict comes mere months after the writer was awarded $5 million in a sexual assault and defamation case against the former President. The senior politician however dubbed it an “absolutely ridiculous" decision and announced plans to appeal the verdict.