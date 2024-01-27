Former US President Donald Trump has been asked to pay an additional $83.3 million to E Jean Carroll. The verdict comes mere months after the writer was awarded $5 million in a sexual assault and defamation case against the former President. The senior politician however dubbed it an “absolutely ridiculous" decision and announced plans to appeal the verdict. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Absolutely ridiculous! Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon," he said in a statement shortly afterward.

The Presidential hopeful had stormed out of the courtroom in a breach of decorum while Carroll's attorneys were making their closing arguments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The award includes $18.3 million in compensation for harm caused to Carroll’s reputation plus $65 million in punitive damages to penalise Trump and deter him from engaging in any future defamation.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump's New Hampshire Win 'Cements' Rematch Vs Biden? | What Are Primary Ballots In US Polls? “This is a great victory for every woman who stands up when she's been knocked down, and a huge defeat for every bully who has tried to keep a woman down," Carroll said through her publicist after the verdict.

Earlier in 2023 another civil jurr had awarded the columnist $5 million in a sexual assault case. While Trump was not found liable for rape, the court held him responsible for sexually abusing Carroll and then defaming her by claiming she made it up. The encounter took place in 1996 at Bergdorf Goodman's Fifth Avenue store. Carroll claims that Trump slammed her against a dressing room wall, pulled down her tights and forced himself on her. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former POTUS is also appealing that award.

Trump is also awaiting a verdict in a New York civil fraud trial, where state lawyers are seeking the return of USD 370 million in what they say were ill-gotten gains from loans and deals made using financial statements that exaggerated his wealth.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!