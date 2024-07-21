Donald Trump Assassination Attempt: The former US President returned to the campaign trail in Michigan's Grand Rapids, days after accepting the Republican nomination for president at the Republican National Convention.

Days after accepting the Republican nomination for the US President at the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail in Michigan's Grand Rapids and spoke about his assassination attempt that took place about a week ago. “I took a bullet for democracy," the former US President said while addressing a first rally after he was shot in the ear. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I don't want to know anything about it. But what they do is misinformation and disinformation, and they keep saying he's a threat to democracy. I'm saying, 'What the hell did I do for democracy? Last week, I took a bullet for democracy," Trump said, referring to Democrats.

Last Saturday, Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, months before the US presidential elections. He suffered a minor injury when a gunman fired shots, grazing the "upper part of his right ear."

Trump's injury, treatment after assassination attempt Donald Trump's campaign released a health update on Saturday, one week after he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The memo from Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, Trump's former White House physician and supporter, provides new details on Trump's injuries and the treatment he received.

This is the most detailed account of Trump's condition since the shooting, which also resulted in one rally-goer dead and two others injured. Jackson reported that the former president sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear, coming within a quarter inch of entering his head and striking the top of his ear, AP reported.

The bullet created a 2 cm wide wound down to the cartilage, initially causing significant bleeding and swelling of the upper ear. While the swelling has subsided and the wound is starting to heal, Trump is still experiencing intermittent bleeding, necessitating the bandage seen at last week's RNC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required. Trump was initially treated by medical staff at Butler Memorial Hospital. Doctors provided a thorough evaluation for additional injuries that included a CT of his head. He will further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing exam, as needed. He will follow up with his primary care physician, as directed by the doctors that initially evaluated him," he wrote.

“In summary, former President Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon. I was worried and travelled to Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump had flown late Saturday after he returned from Pennsylvania, to personally check on him and offer my assistance in any way possible," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

