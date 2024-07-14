Donald Trump ‘assassination’ bid: ‘Toughest man’, say ex-US Prez’s sons after attack, investigation underway | 10 points

Donald Trump ‘assassination’ bid: Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday was attacked while he was leading a rally for the upcoming US Presidential Election 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Republican Presidential nominee suffered minor injuries in his right ear and was immediately escorted off stage by US Secret Service agents. The gunman had fired multiple shots towards the stage, after which he was shot by the US Secret Service personnel. The attack is under investigation.

The attack on Donald Trump at an election rally sparked strong criticism from US President Joe Biden, former US President Barack Obama and several global leaders, including British PM Keir Starmer, Canada PM Justin Trudeau, and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Here are top 10 updates on Donald Trump ‘assassination’ bid.

Donald Trump Shooting incident: Top 10 updates - Former US President Donald Trump is “doing well” after he was shot by an unidentified gunman at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The update was given by his campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles in a statement.

-In a statement, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said, "As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action."

-Soon after the attack, Donald Trump's sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr issued a statement on their father's attack. In a statement shared with Page Six, Eric Trump said, “toughest man I have ever met.”

-His brother, Trump Jr also showed support for his father and maintained that Donald Trump will never stop fighting. “He'll never stop fighting to Save America," wrote Donald Trump Jr on X.

-It was a close shave for Donald Trump, who was shot in his right ear while he was on stage at a rally in Pennsylvania's Butler.

-Soon after the attack, Secret Service agents stormed the stage and escorted Donald Trump out of the location. The Secret Service agents neutralised the gunman, who died later.

-One person was killed during the attack and another person was critically injured. The incident is under investigation, said the US Secret Service in a statement.