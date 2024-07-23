US Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigns after Donald Trump assassination bid

US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigns after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The resignation comes a day after the Congressional hearing of the US Secret Service Director.

Written By Sayantani
23 Jul 2024, 08:32 PM IST
US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing examining potential security failures surrounding the attempted assassination on former US President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, July 22, 2024. Cheatle has resigned, US media reported on July 23, a day after she acknowledged that the agency failed in its mission to prevent the assassination attempt against Donald Trump. Cheatle was facing bipartisan calls to step down after a 20-year-old gunman wounded the Republican presidential candidate at a July 13 campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
Kimberly Cheatle, Director of the US Secret Service, has resigned after facing scrutiny over security lapses related to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally. 

Cheatle, who has led the US Secret Service since 2022, faced tough questioning at the House Oversight Committee's hearing on Monday regarding the US Secret Service's handling of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Kimberly Cheatle informed her staff via email that she was stepping down as the director of the Secret Service. “I take full responsibility for the security lapse,” she said in the email to staff Tuesday. “In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director.”

The Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was already facing calls to resign amid dissatisfaction with her testimony over the agency's inability to protect Donald Trump. According to Reuters, several Republican and Democratic lawmakers called on her to resign.

Kimberly Cheatle resigned a day after her appearance before a congressional committee, where she faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for security failures related to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a rally.

Cheatle described the incident as the Secret Service's most significant operational failure in decades and took full responsibility for the lapses. The US Secret Service director called Donald Trump's assassination bid the largest failure by the Secret Service since a gunman shot then-President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

However, lawmakers were displeased when she did not provide specific answers about the ongoing investigation.

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, was grazed by a bullet in the right ear, and one rallygoer was killed in the gunfire at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

The 20-year-old shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to get within 135 meters (157 yards) of the stage where the former president was speaking before opening fire. 

