Donald Trump assassination: The former US president Trump sustained injuries on his right ear after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired multiple shots at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Here'snwhat we know so far.

Hours after falling victim to an assassination attempt, US Presidential candidate Donald Trump urged Americans to "stand United" and "how our True Character as Americans". Trump sustained injuries on his right ear after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired multiple shots at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The suspect was shot and killed by the Secret Service seconds after he allegedly fired shots toward a stage where Trump was speaking on Saturday. However, several questions were raised on the alleged security lapse during the rally.

Donald Trump assassination: Here's all yo need to know so far {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Donald Trump's latest message Donald Trump shared his second statement on Truth Social since the Pennsylvania shooting on Saturday. He wrote:

"Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.

"We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed.

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin," he said.

2. Bomb-making materials found in suspect's home Law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that bomb-making materials were found inside the vehicle of the man suspected in the Trump rally shooting. "There were also bomb-making materials found at his home," sources were quoted as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal cited sources as saying that the suspected shooter had explosive devices in his car. The car with the reported devices was parked near the rally where Donald Trump addressed a crowd before his assassination attempt.

3. Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, fired shots at the stage from which Trump was addressing the public. The range from which he fired and his clothing led to early speculation that the shooter had military experience.

However, all the branches of the military searched their records Sunday and said in response to a query by The Associated Press that they had no records of him serving. He was killed by the Secret Service soon after the assassination bid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crooks was a registered Republican, according to state voter records. When Crooks was 17, he made a $15 donation to ActBlue, a political action committee that raises money for left-leaning and Democratic politicians, according to a 2021 Federal Election Commission filing, Reuters reported.

The donation was earmarked for the Progressive Turnout Project, a national group that rallies Democrats to vote. The groups did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

4. How gunman who shot was able to get so close? The US Secret Service is investigating how a gunman armed with an AR-style rifle was able to get close enough to shoot and injure Donald Trump at a rally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An Associated Press analysis of more than a dozen videos and photos taken at the Trump rally, as well as satellite imagery of the site, shows the shooter was able to get astonishingly close to the stage where the former president was speaking.

5. AR-15 used An AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle used in the shooting was recovered near his body, according to sources. The AR-15-style rifle is one of the most popular guns in the US, the AFP reported. It has also been a common denominator in some of the country's worst mass shootings.

The attempted assassination of former Trump with a semi-automatic rifle illustrates once again how easy it is for shooters in the US to get their hands on inexpensive, easy-to-use, military-style weapons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Major security lapse A Hindustan Times report claimed that Trump, the Republican candidate, was exposed 360 degrees at the Pennsylvania rally with the assassin allowed to take no less than five shots from his AR-15 assault rifle. It added that the Indian Special Protection Group (SPG) allows only 180-degree exposure to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read full report here

7. Joe Biden wants to ban assault weapons "I want to ban assault weapons and require universal background checks. Trump promised the NRA [National Rifle Association] that he’d do nothing about guns. And he means it," Joe Biden tweeted on Sunday.

8. 'Monster': Melania Trump has issued a statement {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her statement released on Sunday, Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump called the suspect a "monster". She said, "A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion – his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband’s life – his human side – were buried below the political machine...

"We are all humans, and fundamentally, instinctively, we want to help one another. American politics are only one vehicle that can uplift our communities. Love, compassion, kindness and empathy are necessities," she added.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!