In China, Donald Trump’s iconic fist-waving photo on souvenir T-shirts go on sale: See Pic

Pumping his fist, US Presidential Donald Trump mouthed to supporters, "Fight! Fight! Fight!" as blood ran down his head and face after the assassination bid on Sunday. Hours later, these three words were seen printed on T-shirts and were reportedly being sold by Chinese online retailers.

Several pictures circulating on social media showed T-shirts with the iconic photo of fist-waving Trump with his fist out and blood on his face.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

 

A phrase on one of those t-shirts read, "Shooting makes me stronger" and "I will never stop fighting for America".

One user posted, "Just threw out all my son's Superman and Batman memorabilia. Replacing it with bloodied Trump photos and figurines." Another comment read, “100% of profits from this shirt go to Trump's campaign.”

 

 

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), first batch of T-shirts went on sale on Taobao less than three hours after Donald Trump survived am attempt on life at Pennsylvania rally.

It said Taobao is owned by Alibaba, which also owns the South China Morning Post.

'That is China's speed'

The SCMP reported that former US president Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at around 6.15pm local time on Saturday. The Associated Press released the iconic photo of Trump at 6.31 pm.

US President Joe Biden's first public comment on the shooting came at around 8pm. By this time, "Chinese manufacturers were already primed to churn out T-shirts emblazoned with an image of a defiant Trump," the report said.

The first batch of t-shirts then went on sale on Taobao, a popular Chinese e-commerce platform, at 8.40 pm – before most governments around the world had scrambled together a response.

Donald Trump survived a weekend assassination attempt days before he is due to accept the formal Republican presidential nomination, in an attack that will further inflame the US political divide and has raised questions about the security lapses.

