Donald Trump back on YouTube, Facebook ahead of 2024 US elections2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 05:43 AM IST
YouTube banned former US President Donald Trump in 2021 for violating its policy against inciting violence after his supporters stormed the US Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.
Former US President Donald Trump is now back on Facebook and YouTube. He has returned to the tech platforms he used to power his political rise until he was cut off following January 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his followers, according to the news agency Reuters.
