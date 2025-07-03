Trump’s bill in jeopardy as 4 GOP lawmakers break ranks; House speaker can only afford 3 ‘no’ votes

House Speaker Mike Johnson is actively persuading GOP members to support a crucial procedural vote on Trump's bill, facing four opposing votes that could derail the process. Leadership intends to keep the vote open to pressure holdouts, aiming for quick passage if they succeed.

Livemint
Published3 Jul 2025, 08:38 AM IST
US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks with the press as he walks to the House chamber for a vote at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on July 2, 2025. The Republican-led US Senate approved President Donald Trump's mammoth domestic policy bill July 1, 2024 by the narrowest of margins, despite misgivings over delivering deep welfare cuts and another $3 trillion in national debt. Republican leaders had struggled to corral support during a record 24-hour 'vote-a-rama' amendment session on the Senate floor, as Democrats offered dozens of challenges to the most divisive aspects of the package. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks with the press as he walks to the House chamber for a vote at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on July 2, 2025. The Republican-led US Senate approved President Donald Trump's mammoth domestic policy bill July 1, 2024 by the narrowest of margins, despite misgivings over delivering deep welfare cuts and another $3 trillion in national debt. Republican leaders had struggled to corral support during a record 24-hour 'vote-a-rama' amendment session on the Senate floor, as Democrats offered dozens of challenges to the most divisive aspects of the package. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

US House Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team are working to secure support for a critical procedural vote on Donald Trump’s bill, scrambling for backing as the vote unfolds.

Roughly 45 minutes in, four Republicans, including Reps. Andrew Clyde, Keith Self, Victoria Spartz, and Brian Fitzpatrick remain opposed, a number that could derail the vote entirely. CNN reported that Speaker Johnson can only afford to lose three.

Who said ‘no’?

About 45 minutes into the vote, Speaker Mike Johnson was still facing opposition from four GOP members, putting Trump’s bill in jeopardy.

With only three defections allowed, the current “no” votes are enough to block the procedural motion and stall the bill’s final passage. Fitzpatrick’s opposition came as a surprise to several in Republican leadership.

The no votes are: Reps Andrew Clyde, Keith Self, Victoria Spartz and Brian Fitzpatrick – the latter a surprise to some in GOP leadership.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said, “The USA is on track to break every record on GROWTH. Go Republicans, beat the Crooked Democrats tonight! PRO-GROWTH Tax Cuts never fail. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from CNN)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.

Business NewsNewsWorldTrump’s bill in jeopardy as 4 GOP lawmakers break ranks; House speaker can only afford 3 ‘no’ votes
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.