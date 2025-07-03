Trump’s bill in jeopardy as 4 GOP lawmakers break ranks; House speaker can only afford 3 ‘no’ votes

US House Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team are working to secure support for a critical procedural vote on Donald Trump’s bill, scrambling for backing as the vote unfolds.

Advertisement

Roughly 45 minutes in, four Republicans, including Reps. Andrew Clyde, Keith Self, Victoria Spartz, and Brian Fitzpatrick remain opposed, a number that could derail the vote entirely. CNN reported that Speaker Johnson can only afford to lose three.

Who said ‘no’? About 45 minutes into the vote, Speaker Mike Johnson was still facing opposition from four GOP members, putting Trump’s bill in jeopardy.

With only three defections allowed, the current “no” votes are enough to block the procedural motion and stall the bill’s final passage. Fitzpatrick’s opposition came as a surprise to several in Republican leadership.

The no votes are: Reps Andrew Clyde, Keith Self, Victoria Spartz and Brian Fitzpatrick – the latter a surprise to some in GOP leadership.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said, “The USA is on track to break every record on GROWTH. Go Republicans, beat the Crooked Democrats tonight! PRO-GROWTH Tax Cuts never fail. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from CNN)