Former US President Donald Trump exited a Bloomberg Billionaires' list as Truth Social shares plummeted on Wednesday. The Republican leader had joined the world's richest earlier this month as Trump Media began trading at $78. The development comes at a time when the businessman-turned-politician is facing millions in legal payouts as well as the rising costs of a presidential campaign — sparking fresh debate about his net worth.

